AT&T-Time Warner Antitrust Trial: Opening Arguments Moved to Thursday

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Randall Stephenson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer AT&T, left, and Jeffrey Bewkes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Time Warner, right, give testimony before the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy & Consumer Rights during the hearing "Examining the Competitive Impact of the AT&T-Time Warner Transaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, December 7, 2016. Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP - NO WIRE SERVICE - Photo: Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Photos/Ron Sachs - CNP (Newscom TagID: dpaphotostwo765635.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]
WASHINGTON — The judge in the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial moved opening arguments to Thursday because of the uncertainty over whether there will be a court shutdown because of an incoming snowstorm.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes were expected to attend the opening arguments.

The trial, which started on Monday and Tuesday, has so far focused on evidentiary objections, although both sides have given extensive glimpses of their strategies ahead.

It’s also been revealed which AT&T rivals will be offering testimony about the potential harmful effects of the merger. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ran down a list of competitors and indicated that executives would take the stand. They include representatives from Comcast-NBCUniversal, Charter, RCN, CenturyLink, Google YouTube, CableOne, and Sony Playstation. The Justice Department’s legal team said that one of the first executives they plan to call to testify would come from Cox Communications.

The Justice Department wants to submit documents into the record from the companies to try to make the case that the merger of AT&T-Time Warner will enable the companies to gain leverage to allow them to demand higher prices for networks like TBS, TNT and CNN from rival distributors.

Part of the afternoon on Tuesday was spent discussing the extent to which the Justice Department bears the burden of proof in the case.

Leon said that the case was even a “little unsettling” because it presented so many questions of what will happen to the video marketplace in the future.

“This case is about who is the better guesser,” he said, with a bit of a smile.

He added that he thought that the case was someone unique. “I like telling parties, ‘You don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t have a crystal ball.’ In this case, I guess I have to get one.”

