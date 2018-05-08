Justice Department Urges Turner or DirecTV Sale as Remedy to AT&T-Time Warner Merger

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
at&t time warner merger
CREDIT: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals.

In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard Leon could allow the merger without AT&T buying Time Warner-unit Turner networks, or that AT&T sell off DirecTV. It also said that it could prohibit AT&T from buying a controlling stake in Turner networks, meaning that AT&T could purchase a minority interest.

In the brief, the Justice Department takes aim at AT&T-Time Warner’s defense of its proposed merger, arguing that they “would have the court rewrite merger law.” They take specific aim at AT&T’s argument that they face a new competitive threat with competition from Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Netflix.

The DOJ says that “for all their discussion of these companies, defendants have not explained how their successes with disparate offerings in different markets are relevant to the court’s analysis of the potential harm in the markets at issue here.”

They say that AT&T-Time Warner seems “to be asking the court to find a new defense to an illegal merger: ‘we are getting killed by new competition in different markets.’ To date, only one substantive exception to an anticompetitive merger has been accepted in the law, a ‘failing firm’ defense.”

AT&T-Time Warner filed an unsealed version of its post-trial brief and other documents on Thursday.

More to come…

More Politics

  • at&t time warner merger

    Justice Department Urges Turner or DirecTV Sale as Remedy to AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

  • Eric Schneiderman

    Eric Schneiderman Resigns Amid Claims of Violence Against Women

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

  • Eric Schneiderman

    N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Accused of Physical Abuse by Four Women

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

  • Melania Trump

    Melania Trump's 'Be Best' Initiatives Include Childhood Social Media Use

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

  • Don Lemon

    CNN's Don Lemon Discusses Calling Out Trump's Lies and 'Racist' Behavior at Variety Summit

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

  • Daniel Petrocelli

    AT&T-Time Warner: Trial 'Confirmed' They Were Singled Out for Antitrust Case

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to block AT&T-Time Warner’s proposed merger or require a significant sale of assets, rather than impose “behavioral” conditions on the deal like an agreement to arbitrate disputes with distribution rivals. In its post-trial brief, unsealed on Tuesday, the government says that U.S. District Judge Richard […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad