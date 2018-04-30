AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Judge Says He’ll Have Decision in June

WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said that he would have a decision in the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial by June 12, if not earlier, and planned to announce his ruling in a hearing that afternoon.

After both sides wrapped up their closing arguments, Leon sounded emotional as he praised the parties for getting the case to trial so quickly. He called it an “amazing achievement,” and said that he “will do and pledge to do my level best” to issue a decision by that date. The trial started on March 19.

The AT&T-Time Warner deal expires on June 21, under an extension that the companies worked out after the Justice Department sued to block the merger in November.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes were at the closing arguments.

Daniel Petrocelli, the lead attorney for the companies, called the government’s case a “house of cards” that hinged on the testimony and economic modeling of a key witness, Carl Shapiro, an economist at University of California at Berkeley. Petrocelli spent much of his closing argument trying to discredit Shapiro’s conclusions that the merger would end up costing pay TV consumers.

“The only lessening of competition that would occur is if this merger were blocked,” Petrocelli said.

The DOJ’s lead attorney, Craig Conrath, presented his closing argument earlier in the day, but had 15 minutes of rebuttal after Petrocelli’s final statement.

More to come…