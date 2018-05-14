Senators Query AT&T CEO on Michael Cohen Payments, White House Contacts

WASHINGTON — Three Senate Democrats are asking AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to answer a series of questions over the company’s decision to hire President Donald Trump’s attorney, saying that it raises issues of whether it was a “pay-for-play operation.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) wrote in the letter that “AT&T had a significant financial interest in key administration decisions, including whether the Department of Justice would contest the proposed merger with Time Warner, whether the Federal Communications Commission would overturn net neutrality rules, and whether the Administration would push a tax plan that gave huge breaks to corporations like AT&T.

“Given these ongoing and significant matters, the unusual series of payments by AT&T to the President’s personal attorney raise obvious questions about corruption and whether AT&T, Essential Consultants, and the Trump Administration were engaged in a pay-for-play operation,” the senators wrote. The letter can be found here.

On Friday, Stephenson sent a letter to AT&T employees, calling the decision to hire Cohen a “big mistake.” He announced the departure of Bob Quinn, the head of AT&T’s D.C. office.

Cohen’s consulting firm, Essential Consultants, was among several the company hired to “help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, tax reform, and antitrust enforcement, specifically our Time Warner deal,” the company said.