AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Robert Mueller’s Team Regarding Michael Cohen

UPDATED: WASHINGTON — AT&T said it was contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about Michael Cohen, who it had paid and retained last year to consult and provide insight on the new Trump administration.

“When we were contacted by the Special Counsel’s office regarding Michael Cohen, we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017,” AT&T said in a statement. “A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel’s office and consider the matter closed.”

Following the company’s revelation that the it retained the consulting firm set up by Cohen, to provide “insight” on the new administration, there are questions raised about who approached whom to do the work and what he ultimately did for them.

On Wednesday, AT&T sent out an email to its employees explaining the situation, characterizing it as no different from what they have done in response to prior new administrations, but also distancing themselves from Cohen’s more recent troubles.

Related Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark' Trump Draws Ire of White House Press Group With Comment on Pulling Credentials

“In early 2017, as President Trump was taking office, we hired several consultants to help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform, and antitrust enforcement,” the company said in the e-mail. “Companies often hire consultants for these purposes, especially at the beginning of a new Presidential Administration, and we have done so in previous Administrations, as well.”

“Cohen was one of those consultants. Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017,” the e-mail continued. “It was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen.”

The disclosure of the payments to Cohen’s firm, Essential Consultants, came via a tweet from Michael Avenatti. He is the telegenic attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who was also paid $130,000 by Cohen’s firm as part of a settlement agreement to keep quiet about her claims of an affair with Trump.

Avenatti posted the results of his investigation into Essential Consultants. The document also included the claim that the firm was paid $500,000 for work by a Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, through the company Columbus Nova, and that it also received payments from Novartis and Korea Aerospace Industries. Avenatti’s document reported $200,000 from AT&T, made in four $50,000 payments from Oct. 3, 2017, to Jan. 3, 2018, but the company indicated that his work spanned for much of the year.

Novartis, the pharmaceutical company, said on Wednesday that they hired Cohen in February of 2017, to advise the company on how Trump’s administration might approach healthcare policy matters, including the Affordable Care Act, under a one-year agreement that paid $100,000 per month. But after one meeting with Cohen, they determined that he would be “unable to provide the services that Novartis anticipated” and “the decision was taken not to engage further.”

“As the contract unfortunately could only be terminated for cause, payments continued to be made until the contract expired by its own terms in February, 2018,” the company said.

Novartis said the company was also contacted in November of 2017, by Mueller’s office, as it investigates Russian influence in the 2016 election and potential collusion by the Trump campaign. Cohen is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, and his office and home were raided by the FBI in April.

A spokesman for Novartis told ABC News that Cohen approached them, promising “access to the new administration.”

An AT&T spokeswoman declined to say how the company came to retain Cohen. At the time he was hired, Cohen was relatively visible, having appeared on TV to comment on the Trump campaign.

AT&T was among the top 10 spenders on lobbying in 2017, a total of $16.8 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, and it has a highly visible presence in D.C., not only for its large public affairs shop, but for its sponsorship of major events and the AT&T Forum, a venue for policy discussions located near the Capitol.

AT&T’s decision to hire Cohen’s firm isn’t, on the face of it, even all that unusual in Washington, where big conglomerates and trade associations try to soak up information and access about any administration. As one veteran in the field noted, at the start of 2017, “there weren’t a lot of Washington lobbyists who could give you insight into Donald Trump.”

Cohen, though, didn’t lobby, AT&T says.

But the lines have blurred. In D.C., there is a growing category of strategic consultants, often with close connections to the administration, who do not face the same disclosure rules as lobbyists, but they have become relatively common in Washington. They offer expertise, advice, and entree.

Gene Kimmelman, the president of public interest group Public Knowledge, said he was sure that “AT&T was trying every angle imaginable to try to convince the Trump administration not to oppose the merger.”

In retaining Cohen, “on the face of it, there are no obvious legal or ethical issues that arise, unless other facts raising such concerns are uncovered.”

He added that the practice of companies “hiring firms to find out how White House thinks is generally considered fair game in Washington. It is just matter of if there is more stuff we don’t know that is going to come out.”

The public interest group Public Citizen is calling for congressional committees to investigate the payments, and for the companies to disclose their agreements with Cohen’s firm and what services he performed. They say that if the purpose was to exert influence over the administration, Cohen needed to have filed lobbying disclosures.

“What we know is mind-blowing, but the public needs to know much more before we can understand what the heck was going on,” said its president, Robert Weissman, in a statement. Among his questions: What special insights did Cohen have that were worth these considerable sums, but which did not involve him lobbying?

At a press conference on net neutrality on Capitol Hill, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called for the Judiciary Committee to investigate the payments. Blumenthal said the issue was “those payments and other payments that might be used to influence the president of the United States.” Markey noted, wryly, that Cohen was “not known as a telecom policy analyst.”

Trump declared his opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner merger shortly after it was announced in October of 2016, but after the election, the feeling on Wall Street was that a Republican administration would view the transaction more favorably.

That didn’t happen. The Justice Department filed its lawsuit to block the merger on Nov. 20, and a six-week trial ended last week. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said he plans to announce his ruling on June 12.

Last week, in its post-trial brief, AT&T-Time Warner’s attorneys said they have not abandoned their selective enforcement defense, or the idea that they were singled out for antitrust enforcement because of Trump’s opposition to the deal and dislike of Time Warner unit CNN.

Leon declined to let AT&T-Time Warner pursue that argument in the trial, while the Justice Department denies that there was any improper influence.

Attorney Henry Su, partner at Constantine Cannon in Washington, said AT&T-Time Warner could be waiting to use the selective enforcement defense should it lose the case and appeal. With the disclosure of the Cohen payments, pursuing that line of argument may just raise further questions of why the company hired him and what he did.

“It would seem to me that if you are AT&T, you would be really thinking of whether you would want to pursue that,” he said.

Kimmelman said he does not think that the latest revelation will affect such a legal defense, nor will it “play a meaningful role in Judge Leon’s deliberations.”

POPULAR ON VARIETY: