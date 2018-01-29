FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to Step Down

WASHINGTON — Andrew McCabe, the FBI deputy director who has been a target for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans as the agency continues its Russia investigation, has resigned.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House played no role in his resignation. “The president wasn’t part of this decision-making process,” she told reporters on Monday.

But Trump had publicly attacked him, writing on Twitter in December, “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

There had been speculation that McCabe would step down in March, once he was eligible to receive full retirement benefits. But he has been the target of right-wing media that he is part of the so-called “deep state” undermining the Trump presidency.

McCabe served as interim FBI director after Trump fired James Comey. McCabe returned to his post after Christopher Wray was confirmed as the new director.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., blasted the media’s reporting on McCabe’s departure. He connected it to the effort by some congressional Republicans to release a classified memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, that they say outlines misuse of power by the FBI and the intelligence community when it comes to surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Yea right, that’s why he stepped down a day after the FBI saw the FISA memo and the day the house votes on its release. Sure. That’s it. Now the other media sheep have their talking points. Go spread the gospel. Who do you think you’re kidding at this point? #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/NjJv54lStb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The Washington Post reported last week that shortly after McCabe was appointed deputy FBI director, Trump asked him who he voted for in the 2016 election. McCabe’s wife, Jill, was the recipient of $500,000 from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in her bid for a state senate seat. Trump was reportedly upset by McCabe’s wife’s political involvement. McAuliffe is a longtime ally of Trump’s 2016 foe, Hillary Clinton.