Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano and More Help Launch Anti-NRA Coalition

Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. The organization plans to undercut the NRA’s influence through national art campaigns, protests, and voter registration drives.

“Charmed” alumna Milano tweeted a copy of a letter the NoRA addressed to the NRA’s executive vice president Wayne LaPierre on Friday. “On the anniversary of Columbine and in support of the #NationalSchoolWalkout — our open letter to the NRA and Wayne LaPierre,” the actress wrote. “Please share. #NoRA.”

In the letter, the coalition accuses the NRA of enabling previous school shootings in the interest of money, obstructing efforts to enact stricter gun legislation.

“We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands,” the letter reads. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”

Other NoRA signatories include #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Julianne Moore, Jill Soloway, Constance Wu, Ashley Judd, Don Cheadle, Patton Oswalt, Michael Moore, W. Kamau Bell, Annabella Sciorra, Amber Tamblyn, and Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky.