You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano and More Help Launch Anti-NRA Coalition

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Schumer Jimmy Kimmel Alyssa Milano
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. The organization plans to undercut the NRA’s influence through national art campaigns, protests, and voter registration drives.

“Charmed” alumna Milano tweeted a copy of a letter the NoRA addressed to the NRA’s executive vice president Wayne LaPierre on Friday. “On the anniversary of Columbine and in support of the #NationalSchoolWalkout — our open letter to the NRA and Wayne LaPierre,” the actress wrote. “Please share. #NoRA.”

In the letter, the coalition accuses the NRA of enabling previous school shootings in the interest of money, obstructing efforts to enact stricter gun legislation.

“We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands,” the letter reads. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”

Other NoRA signatories include #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Julianne Moore, Jill Soloway, Constance Wu, Ashley Judd, Don Cheadle, Patton Oswalt, Michael Moore, W. Kamau Bell, Annabella Sciorra, Amber Tamblyn, and Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky.

More Politics

  • Amy Schumer Jimmy Kimmel Alyssa Milano

    Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano and More Help Launch Anti-NRA Coalition

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Randall Stephenson Takes Stand and Defends Merger

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • at&t time warner merger

    AT&T-Time Warner Trial: John Stankey Says He Doesn't Like Comcast

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • Stormy Daniels

    Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • Barbara Bush Dead

    Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at 92

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • Mignon Clyburn

    Mignon Clyburn Stepping Down as FCC Commissioner

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

  • Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity Revealed as Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Mystery Third Client

    Activists and members of Hollywood launched a coalition Friday against the NRA and its elected official beneficiaries on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, and more than 130 others have pledged their support to the No Rifle Association, or NoRA. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad