Former Korean President Park Geun-hye Found Guilty of Corruption

Former South Korean President, Park Geun-hye was Friday found guilty of abuse of power and coercion. Park was notorious for operating a blacklist of film industry talent who were denied funding because they had different politics from that of Conservative Park.

A judge at the Central District Court in Seoul gave his verdict and read out a lengthy explanation. Sentencing will be announced later.

Choi Joon-sil, a close friend and advisor of Park, was recently found guilty of abusing their friendship to extract large sums of money from corporations and in return influencing government policy decisions. The companies including leading tech giant Samsung, denied corruption, but now find some of their executives behind bars.

Choi received a 20 years jail sentence. Prosecutors have asked for a 30-year sentence for Park. She has been held in prison since last year and has refused to take part in the court process.

The guilty verdict for Park comes in the same week that the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) issued an apology to the entertainment industry for its involvement in the blacklist scheme. The new KOFIC chairman Oh Seok-geun, Wednesday said that the list had contained over 10,000 names and that it knew of 56 instances where talent was denied public funding on the orders of Park, and with the active collaboration of KOFIC.

Oh also revealed that the blacklist policy began before Park, under the regime of Lee Myung-bak, who was president between 2008 and 2013. Lee was arrested at the end of March and potentially faces a huge battery of charges that stretch from abuse of power, embezzlement, and bribery, through to tax evasion and election rigging. Lee has rejected the allegations and claims he is the victim of a political revenge plot.

It is currently unknown if any of the charges being prepared by the prosecutor against Lee relate to the film industry blacklist.