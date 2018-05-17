An Inside Look At the Life of ‘Empire’ Actress Serayah

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.”

The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a singer and be on television, and her first big break happened after a friend at Taft High School put her in touch with his stepmother, Lea Daniels, the casting director for Lee Daniels, director of “Empire.” She rapped a verse from Nicki Minaj’s “Itty Bitty Piggy” and was quickly cast on the show as R&B-pop artist, Tiana Brown.

Outside of television, she continues to pursue her other interests, including putting work in at her studio where she recently recorded her newest single, “GTTM (Going Through The Motions) with her producers.

Besides music, Serayah is also active in “Fem The Future,” a grassroots organization founded by fellow singer Janelle Monáe. The “Fem The Future” campaign (paired with Belvedere Vodka) seeks to shine a light on talented women and provide various opportunities for women across a multitude of mediums, including the entertainment industry.

She also maintains an active vlog where she chronicles snippets of her life, including showing fans moments of her day on “Empire’s” set.

More Music

  • Singer Actress Serayah on "That's Life"

    An Inside Look At the Life of 'Empire' Actress Serayah

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "117 (Top 5)"

    'American Idol': How Disney's Approach to the Winner's Music Breaks From the Past

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • New York Mayor's Office women

    New York Music Month Returns in June

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • Psy Breaks With YG Entertainment Agency

    'Gangnam Style' Singer Psy Breaks With YG Talent Agency

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • YouTube Music

    YouTube Music’s Subscription Service to Relaunch Tuesday

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Challenger

    Columbia Records Signs 'The Four' Finalist After Republic Passes

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

  • 'Whitney': The Soaring Life and Haunting

    Cannes Film Review: 'Whitney'

    Up-and-coming R&B singer and “Empire” actress Serayah and her always-busy schedule is at the center of the camera’s focus in this episode of Variety’s “That’s Life.” The San Diego native moved to Los Angeles with her mother, grandmother and aunt when she was a child. She said she grew up knowing she wanted to be a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad