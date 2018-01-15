Dolores O’Riordan, Singer and Songwriter of The Cranberries, Dies at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, the Limerick-born singer of The Cranberries, has died in London of causes that were not immediately announced. She was 46.

O’Riordan’s publicist told the Associated Press that she had been in the city for a short recording session.

The Cranberries rose to success in the 1990s with hits like “Linger” and “Zombie.” Their 1993 debut album “Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” reached no. 1 on the UK and Irish Album Charts, and no. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart. The band released five studio albums, The Cranberries have sold over 40 million records worldwide. The band went on hiatus in 2003, but reunited in 2009 for a North American tour, and also played shows in Latin America and Europe.

O’Riordan was the main songwriter for The Cranberries alongside guitarist Noel Hogan. She was known for her strong Limerick accent, and had released two solo albums, 2007’s “Are You Listening?” and 2009’s “No Baggage.”

She told Rolling Stone in 1995 that she sang from a young age. “My mom always had a softer spot for boys, as a lot of Irish women do,” she said. “If you were a girl, you’d have to sing or wear a pretty dress. But boys could just sit there and be brilliant for sitting there and being boys. It makes you that little bit more forward. Pushy. I was singing, always.”

In 2014 she formed a group called Jetlag (later changed to D.A.R.K.) with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke and DJ/musician Ole Korersky; they released their debut album in 2016.

O’Riordan was arrested in 2014 in an air-rage incident on an Aer Lingus flight https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/flightattendant-injured-during-dolores-oriordan-airrage-incident-suing-singer-and-aer-lingus-35434167.html in which an attendant was injured; the singer later apologized to the attendant, whom she apparently had known for years, and was ordered by an Irish judge to pay 6,000 Euros to the poor box and left with no criminal conviction.

She announced in 2017 that she had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, and the Cranberries cancelled multiple tour dates that year, citing ongoing back problems suffered by O’Riordan.