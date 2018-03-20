Greg Sill, ‘Justified’ Music Supervisor, Dies at 63

Veteran independent music supervisor and film/TV music exec Greg Sill died on Saturday, March 17. He was 63 years old.

According to Sill’s brother Lonnie, he died at Sherman Oaks Hospital, surrounded by family. He had contracted pneumonia following kidney and liver failure.

The son of legendary music publisher and label executive Lester Sill, he began his career as a music coordinator at Columbia Pictures in 1976. He went on to serve as director of music at American International Pictures, director of TV/film music at CBS Songs and at publisher Warner/Chappell. He was also VP of music at Warner Bros. Television.

Sill began his music supervision career with the nighttime soap “Falcon Crest” in 1990. His subsequent work included credits on the series “Knots Landing,” “Dallas,” “Homefront,” “Perfect Strangers,” “The George Carlin Show,” “Full House,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Friends,” “ER,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” “The Parent ‘Hood,” “American Dreams” and “Sleeper Cell.”

Sill also worked on the TV features “Elvis,” “Faith of My Fathers,” “Creature Features,” “Monday Night Mayhem,” “Door to Door,” “Boss of Bosses,” “Passing Glory,” “Freedom Song” and “Pirates of Silicon Valley”

Most recently, Sill served as music supervisor for five seasons (2010-14) of the hit FX crime series “Justified.” He told Variety in 2011 that the highest compliment he received came from writer Elmore Leonard, whose short story “Fire in the Hole” inspired the show.

“He actually called me and congratulated me,” Sill said. “He said, ‘Listen man, I never actually knew what music supervisors did.’ He thanked me. Very cool.”

Candid and emotional posts by Sill’s family members on his Facebook page Monday indicated that his passing followed a decades-long struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse, repeated stints in rehab and a protracted period of homelessness.

Said Lonnie Sill: “His condition was acute, in terms of where things ended up.”

Sill’s family suggested that donations in his name could be made to the Musicians Assistance Program (MAP), the addiction recovery arm of the Recording Academy’s charitable unit MusiCares.

A memorial service is scheduled in Burbank on Friday.

Other survivors include his wife Marrsha, sister Nicci, brothers Chuck Kaye (a MAP co-founder and music publishing exec) and Joel (also a music supervisor) and nieces Emily and Tash.