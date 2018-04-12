You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zayn Malik Drops Action-Packed New Video ‘Let Me,’ Helmed by ‘Narcos’ Director Jose Padilha (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zayn Malik NBC show
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.”

According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface,” “Breaking Bad”). The clip is the official sequel to “Dusk Til Dawn,” which won ‘Best Video’ at the 2017 MT VMAs.

In it, we see Malik consorting with shady-looking underworld figures in an unspecified nefarious activity involving aggressively exchanged briefcases, opulent Miami hotels and nightclubs, suits, yachts, a fight and and of course a beautiful young woman, with whom Malik sails off in a speedboat at the end as the song ends and a “To be continued” rolls across the screen.

The song was produced Malik with Mykl, the British production duo with whom he worked on “Pillowtalk.” ) the track is an upbeat, pop track written and recorded in Jimi Hendrix’s’ legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

“Dusk Til Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, was released last September, less than 18 months after the March 2016 release of Malik’s debut, “Mind of Mine.” The release says his forthcoming second album is “a culmination of his experiences and inspirations from the past two years since the release of his critically acclaimed debut,” which topped the albums charts in both the U.S. and UK.

More Music

  • Zayn Malik NBC show

    Zayn Malik Drops Action-Packed New Video 'Let Me,' Helmed by 'Narcos' Director Jose Padilha (Watch)

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • In Coachella’s Wake, a Music Community

    In Coachella’s Wake, a Music Community Flourishes in Palm Springs

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • Kesha Good Morning America

    From Daytime to Late-Night, Live Music Is Thriving on Television

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • Drake Nicki Minaj

    Drake Teases 'Fortnite' Rap as Nicki Minaj Announces 'Street Fighter'-Inspired Song

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • Ellie Goulding Joins Lana Del Rey,

    Ellie Goulding Joins Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa at Tap Management

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • US Capitol

    Music Modernization Act Approved by House Judiciary Committee; Steven Tyler, Execs Weigh In

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

  • New Apple Music Head Named as

    New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.” According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad