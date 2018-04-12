Zayn Malik Drops Action-Packed New Video ‘Let Me,’ Helmed by ‘Narcos’ Director Jose Padilha (Watch)

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik returns to the action-movie mode of his 2017 “Dusk Til Dawn” video with the latest from his forthcoming second album, “Let Me.”

According to a press release, the video for the track was creatively developed by Malik himself, working closely with director and producer Jose Padilha (“Narcos,” “Robocop”) and co-starring with actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface,” “Breaking Bad”). The clip is the official sequel to “Dusk Til Dawn,” which won ‘Best Video’ at the 2017 MT VMAs.

In it, we see Malik consorting with shady-looking underworld figures in an unspecified nefarious activity involving aggressively exchanged briefcases, opulent Miami hotels and nightclubs, suits, yachts, a fight and and of course a beautiful young woman, with whom Malik sails off in a speedboat at the end as the song ends and a “To be continued” rolls across the screen.

The song was produced Malik with Mykl, the British production duo with whom he worked on “Pillowtalk.” ) the track is an upbeat, pop track written and recorded in Jimi Hendrix’s’ legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

“Dusk Til Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, was released last September, less than 18 months after the March 2016 release of Malik’s debut, “Mind of Mine.” The release says his forthcoming second album is “a culmination of his experiences and inspirations from the past two years since the release of his critically acclaimed debut,” which topped the albums charts in both the U.S. and UK.