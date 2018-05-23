Zayn Releases New Video ‘Entertainer,’ Teases Upcoming Album

A third entry in Zayn’s music video saga was released on Wednesday with his new song “Entertainer,” which marks the second single off his upcoming sophomore album. The video continued to reveal the storyline from both “Dusk Till Dawn” and “Let Me,” co-starring “Breaking Bad’s” Steven Bauer.

In the clip, the Zayn finds his former romantic love interest working in a strip club and reconnects with her, only for the woman to quickly vanish, similar to how she ended their relationship.

The former One Direction member debuted “Entertainer” on Zane Lowe’s World Record show on Beats 1 on Apple Music, where he hinted at details about his new album and performances.

“It’s all very under wraps at the minute. I’m trying to keep it as mysterious as possible, but there’s a plan with the roll out,” Zayn said in the interview. “It’s going to be different than anything anyone has done before. It’s going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release. I wanted to try something different, I think it’s all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.”

He added that the album is finished and titled, and he is currently in rehearsals getting a show together. “I wanted this show to be something that people really go away from and go you know ‘That was a magnificent piece of artistry as a whole thing.’ Not just come and be like ‘Oh yeah, that was a great set of you know six, maybe seven, good songs.’ I want to get to have a real body of music behind it so it gives a real shock to the people so I’m excited for that this time.”

Zayn released his first single off of the second album, “Let Me,” on April 12 via RCA Records. The record will be a follow up to 2016’s “Mind of Mine,” which was released shortly after he announced his departure from One Direction.

In the interview, the singer touched on his time releasing music with the band, saying, “a second album I think is always nerves around that the only reason I have experience and knowledge of that is because I was a band for a very long time and I learned a lot of things. I get to use those experiences as a point of reference for the things that are going on now.”

He promised, “It’s going to reach people a bit differently and hopefully solidify the fact that yeah, I am a solo artist. I mean business.”