Willie Nelson Drops New Single and Video, ‘Last Man Standing’ (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson will release an album of newly-written songs called “Last Man Standing” on April 27, two days before the legendary singer-songwriter’s 85th birthday. The album is led by the release of the title track as its first single and video.

While “Last Man Standing” arrives amid concerns for Nelson’s health after a series of canceled concert dates due to the flu and respiratory issues, Nelson recently announced a stretch of new dates in March and April, as well as several in October and November. He’s lively in the new song and video, which lightheartedly addresses old age: “I don’t want to be the last man standing/ But wait a minute, maybe I do,” are the song’s opening lines.

The album’s 11 tracks were written by Nelson and longtime collaborator/producer Buddy Cannon, with whom he also collaborated on his previous album “God’s Problem Child.” Cannon spoke of the duo’s songwriting technique, which involved back-and-forth text messaging of lyrics with the melodies. “Willie’s a jazz singer and jazz player — he’s an improvisational musician,” Cannon said. “It’s different every time. Get a good take and go with it.”

“Last Man Standing” tracklist:

  1. Last Man Standing
  2. Don’t Tell Noah
  3. Bad Breath
  4. Me And You
  5. Something You Get Through
  6. Ready To Roar
  7. Heaven Is Closed
  8. I Ain’t Got Nothin’
  9. She Made My Day
  10.  I’ll Try To Do Better Next Time
  11.  Very Far to Crawl

