Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates

Jem Aswad

Willie Nelson
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson has cancelled his February tour dates, “as he requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” according to a press release from his rep.

“He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing. Willie will resume the tour in early March. Willie Nelson says, ‘I will see you all down the road.’” The cancelled dates are listed below.

The 84-year-old singer/songwriter cancelled all of his January concerts after becoming short of breath during the first song of a show in Southern California early in the month. In August, he also stopped a show in Salt Lake City due to respiratory problems and was briefly hospitalized. He tweeted later, “The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Feb 7  Macon, GA  Macon Centreplex Coliseum

Feb 9  Biloxi, MS  IP Casino Resort & Hotel

Feb 10  Panama City, FL  The Marina Civic Center

Feb 12  Estero, FL  Germain Arena

Feb 13  Pompano Beach, FL  Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Feb 15  Clearwater, FL  Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb 17  Cocoa, FL  Space Coast State Fair

Feb 18  Saint Augustine, FL  Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

 

