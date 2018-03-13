Willie Nelson, Back on the Road After Illness, Announces ‘Outlaw Music Festival’ Tour Dates

Willie Nelson, back on the road after cancelling multiple shows due to the flu and respiratory issues, is back on the road and plans to stay there: Today he announced the lineup for the first leg of Outlaw Music Festival Tour for summer 2018. The traveling show’s lineup includes Nelson and his band, Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Old Crow Medicine Show, Ryan Bingham, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Wild Feathers, JD McPherson, Delta Rae, and Particle Kid. The tour is produced by Nelson with Blackbird Presents and Live Nation and sponsored by Southern Comfort. More artists and dates will be announced in the coming weeks; the tour’s lineups for specific markets are detailed below.

The first leg of North America’s biggest touring festival will stop in nine cities, beginning in Raleigh, NC, on May 25, 2018 and ending on July 1, 2018 in Texas. Each festival tour date will feature a range of attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans. The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and Cabinet. Nelson took the concept on the road last year and performed for more than 100,000 fans.

Nelson, who will release a new album called “Last Man Standing” on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday, said in a statement: “We had so much fun on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour last year that we decided to do it again! See y’all out on the road this summer.”

“Family. That’s what this touring group of artists, fans, and friends are when we come together for our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour. I am thrilled to continue this journey with Willie, this extraordinary group of performers, and Live Nation,” says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents.

“This started out with a one-show storyboard two years ago. Now, you can hear, feel, smell and immerse locally in that joyous exuberance,” says Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia Regional President. “Outlaw is really just a celebration of everything Willie, which the Picnic has been for decades.”

In addition to the Outlaw tour, Nelson has multiple solo concert dates scheduled into November of this year.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

RALEIGH, NC – COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

Other Artists To Be Announced

SATURDAY, MAY 26

CHARLOTTE, NC – PNC MUSIC PAVILION

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

Other Artists To Be Announced

SUNDAY, MAY 27

BRISTOW, VA – JIFFY LUBE LIVE

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Other Artists To Be Announced

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

CINCINNATI, OH – RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

Other Artists To Be Announced

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

NOBLESVILLE, IN – RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPherson

Other Artists To Be Announced

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

DETROIT, MI – DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

Other Artists To Be Announced

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

LITTLE ROCK, AR – VERIZON ARENA

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

DALLAS, TX – STARPLEX PAVILION

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

SUNDAY, JULY 1

THE WOODLANDS, TX – CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced