Film News Roundup: Willem Dafoe in Talks to Star in Thriller ‘The Lighthouse’

In today’s film news roundup, Willem Dafoe is eyeing “The Lighthouse,” Val Kilmer and Mira Sorvino are signed for dealer drama “Riptide,” and film soundtrack specialist Varese Sarabande is sold.

CASTINGS

Willem Dafoe is in negotiations to star in the thriller “The Lighthouse,” with Robert Eggers directing from his own script for New Regency and A24.

If the deal goes through, Dafoe will portray an aging lighthouse keeper in Nova Scotia in a story set in the early 20th Century.

Dafoe received his third Academy Award nomination for his supporting role as motel operator Bobby Hicks in “The Florida Project.” He was previously nominated for Oliver Stone’s “Platoon” in 1986 and “Shadow of the Vampire” in 2000.

Dafoe’s other recent credits include “Dog Eat Dog,” “The Great Wall ” with Matt Damon, and “Murder on the Orient Express.” He recently joined Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn.”

He’s repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

****

Mira Sorvino, Val Kilmer, Michael Chiklis and Clifton Collins Jr., will star in “Riptide,” from producer Sam Khoze and LA Independent Film and Entertainment.

Shaun Hart is directing “Riptide” from his own script with Jonathan Meyers about the sons of a biker drug trafficker who hold opposing views of their father’s professions. When the father’s operation is raided, the younger tries to keep the business alive, while the older understands the threat from the cartel.

Producers are Justin Steele and Natalie Kline and Hart’s business partner Tomik Mansoori.

“Riptide” is the second film collaboration between LA Independent Film and Entertainment and Kilmer, who starred in the comedy “1st Born” last year. Filming will start early this summer.

RECORD DEAL

Concord Music has bought film music record label Varèse Sarabande for an undisclosed price from Film Score Records, an investor group led and managed by the Cutting Edge Group.

Concord Music said Wednesday that Varèse Sarabande will continue to release Hollywood’s top priority scores from many of the major and independent film studios, major network television studios, digital streaming platforms, and A-list producers. It also said it will retain Varèse Sarabande’s staff and will add them to its Craft Recordings team.

Varèse Sarabande has a 2,000 title, 40-year old catalog includes new soundtracks and newly recorded albums from Jerry Goldsmith, Bernard Herrmann, Alex North, Elmer Bernstein, Danny Elfman, Michael Giacchino, Mark Isham, John Powell, Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler, Christopher Young, and Hans Zimmer. It also includes the “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” soundtrack by composer Carter Burwell.

“The acquisition of Varèse Sarabande continues to strengthen Concord’s position as a leader in the industry,” Steven Salm, Concord Music chief business development officer, said. “On the 40th anniversary of the storied Varèse Sarabande brand, we are proud to take over this prolific legacy and catalog and, most importantly, continue to invest and grow the film score/soundtrack market.”

Concord Music has also entered into a multi-year distribution and services agreement with the Cutting Edge Group to cover its existing catalog of soundtracks, as well as future soundtrack releases.

“Considering how Cutting Edge has been responsible for so many incredible film scores over the past decade, such as ‘The King’s Speech,’ ‘Sicario,’ and ‘Whiplash,’ we look forward to seeing what’s next and using our resources to achieve our mutual goals,” Glen Barros, chief operating officer of Concord Music, said.