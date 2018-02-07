Will Smith Parodies His Son Jaden’s ‘Icon’ Music Video

Will Smith may have only joined Instagram in December, but his latest post proves he’s already mastered the platform.

His son, Jaden Smith, released his debut hip-hop album, “Syre,” which recently reached 100 million streams on Spotify.

To celebrate his son’s accomplishment, Will Smith did what any proud father would — he made his own version of one of Jaden’s music videos. “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!” Will Smith captioned his post.

In the parody, Will Smith wears a chain, denim jacket, and fake grills to imitate Jaden Smith’s look, in addition to socks with sandals. Will Smith lovingly mocks his son’s stiff dancing, head swatting, and grill, which falls out of the actor’s mouth as he dances.

Shortly after his father, a Grammy-winning rapper himself, posted the video, Jaden wrote “I Love You” on Twitter.

I Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 7, 2018

Jaden Smith recently finished a round of tour appearances opening for rock band Fall Out Boy. Watch his original “Icon” music video for comparison below: