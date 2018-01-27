Why Isn’t 2018 Album of the Year Nominee Lorde Performing?

For an artist who isn’t performing at the Grammys, Lorde is certainly owning Grammy Week.

On Wednesday night she performed with Jack Antonoff at his fourth annual Ally Coalition benefit, where they played four songs, including a sublime cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me,” an amusing one of Roy Orbison’s “You Got It,” along with two songs from her “Melodrama” album, which happens to be nominated for Grammy Album of the Year. (Antonoff also shouted down a heckler who criticized Lorde’s decision to cancel a concert in Israel over the country’s policies toward Palestinians, but that’s a different story.) And on Friday night she positively slayed “Silver Springs” — a Stevie Nicks song that, incredibly, was left off of “Rumors” due to space considerations — at the MusiCares tribute to Fleetwood Mac, bringing an intense physicality to the verses that contrasts with but also compliments Nicks’ sweeter, folkier take on the original.

It’s left many wondering why a Grammy Album of the Year nominee who has performed two out of the last three nights isn’t performing on the show. Sources close to the situation tell Variety that the Grammys approached Lorde about performing with other artists but not solo; another source said it was part a Tom Petty tribute (which would have been an odd fit for the New Zealand-born singer). Lorde declined.

That source added that the other Album of the Year contenders — all of whom are male — were offered solo spots.

Last week Lorde’s mother, Sonja Yelich, tweeted a photo of a section of a New York Times article with the caption “this says it all”; the section reads: “Of the 899 people to be nominated for Grammy awards in the past six years, only nine per cent were women.”

Lorde was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2014 and won two, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Royals,” which she performed — solo, with her band — on the show that year. She was 17 years old at the time.

Reps for the Grammys and Lorde did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.