Whitney Houston’s Estate ‘Extremely Disappointed in Kanye’s Choice’ for Pusha-T Album Cover

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pusha-T Daytona album
CREDIT: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” the statement continues.

According to Pusha, West paid $85,000 out of his own pocket to license the photo, which was taken in Houston’s Atlanta home in 2006 after an alleged drug binge. Pusha told radio host Angie Martinez Thursday that West changed the artwork at the very last minute.

“He changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. He wasn’t feeling it,” Pusha told Martinez. “The [original] artwork — it was pictures that we all agreed on. He picked the photographer, I took these pictures, I was like, ‘Yo, these are fresh.’ I picked all of these pictures out, he had a little edit to it, how he wanted the actual grading of the picture to look. Picked the picture, great, we look, boom, boom, boom, it’s good.”

The image has been altered slightly from its original rendition, which appeared on the cover of the National Enquirer and was released to the public after Houston’s death in 2012: a beer can has been removed, presumably for copyright reasons.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Pusha-T Daytona album

    Whitney Houston's Estate 'Extremely Disappointed in Kanye's Choice' for Pusha-T Album Cover

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • Cameron Dallas

    Cameron Dallas Has a Record Deal; Social Media Star Partners With Columbia (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • Kesha Billboard Music Awards Dr. Luke

    Kesha’s Latest Attempt to Terminate Contracts With Dr. Luke Rejected

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • jonathan firee*ater

    Stewart Lupton, Singer of Pivotal New York Rock Band Jonathan Fire Eater, Dies at 43

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • Florence & the Machine Announce North

    Florence & the Machine Announce North American Tour Dates

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • Russ Regan Music Executive Obit

    Russ Regan, Music Executive Who Signed Elton John and Neil Diamond, Dies at 89

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

  • Netta

    Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Signs Single Deal With S-Curve Records/BMG

    In a last-minute decision, Kanye West decided to use a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom on the cover of Pusha-T’s new “Daytona” album, which was released Friday and which West produced. In a statement released by ET, a rep for Houston’s estate said they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad