What Does Cardi B’s Pregnancy Mean for Coachella and Her Tour Schedule?

After weeks of rumors, few who have been paying attention were surprised that Cardi B confirmed she is pregnant. But the way that she did so — with a visual reveal of her baby bump during her second song on “Saturday Night Live” — was an inspired spin on Beyonce’s 2011 reveal on the MTV Video Music Awards, and certainly took back the spotlight that Drake hijacked by releasing a new song on Friday, the same day that Cardi’s album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped.

The news, however, puts a big question mark over the dozens of concert dates Cardi has scheduled between now and October, which includes a battery of tour dates with Bruno Mars — with whom she guested on a remix and video of his song “Finesse” in January — beginning in September, as well as multiple festival dates over the summer, including New York’s Panorama Festival in July and three May dates in Texas (where she’s on a bill with Migos, which of course includes her fiance Offset). According to both a TMZ report last month and an inexpert visual estimate, Cardi is probably around four or five months along, which would put her due date at July. Citing insiders, that report says she plans to work for as long as possible and do the full Mars tour, which launches around two months after her estimated due date.

Huge news over the weekend! Congratulations to @iamcardib! 👏

Unfortunately this means she won't be performing at Wireless this year. Next announcement coming Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Q2ncR4B41I — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 9, 2018

Thus far, she’s only cancelled one date: London’s Wireless Festival in July, and the announcement came Monday from the festival, not from the artist. Reps for Cardi and Live Nation, which is promoting the Mars tour, and Goldenvoice promoter Panorama did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

While her two sets at Coachella are presumably later in the day (when the California desert heat will have died down), she did struggle a bit during her first performance on “Saturday Night Live,” a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” in which she seemed to lose her breath late in the song. There seems to be little indication that she’ll pull out of Coachella, but it’s probably safe to assume that her July dates, and possibly the later ones in May, will be cancelled.

