What Does Cardi B’s Pregnancy Mean for Coachella and Her Tour Schedule?

Jem Aswad

After weeks of rumors, few who have been paying attention were surprised that Cardi B confirmed she is pregnant. But the way that she did so — with a visual reveal of her baby bump during her second song on “Saturday Night Live” — was an inspired spin on Beyonce’s 2011 reveal on the MTV Video Music Awards, and certainly took back the spotlight that Drake hijacked by releasing a new song on Friday, the same day that Cardi’s album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped.

The news, however, puts a big question mark over the dozens of concert dates Cardi has scheduled between now and October, which includes a battery of tour dates with Bruno Mars — with whom she guested on a remix and video of his song “Finesse” in January — beginning in September, as well as multiple festival dates over the summer, including New York’s Panorama Festival in July and three May dates in Texas (where she’s on a bill with Migos, which of course includes her fiance Offset). According to both a TMZ report last month and an inexpert visual estimate, Cardi is probably around four or five months along, which would put her due date at July. Citing insiders, that report says she plans to work for as long as possible and do the full Mars tour, which launches around two months after her estimated due date.

Thus far, she’s only cancelled one date: London’s Wireless Festival in July, and the announcement came Monday from the festival, not from the artist. Reps for Cardi and Live Nation, which is promoting the Mars tour, and Goldenvoice promoter Panorama did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

While her two sets at Coachella are presumably later in the day (when the California desert heat will have died down), she did struggle a bit during her first performance on “Saturday Night Live,” a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” in which she seemed to lose her breath late in the song. There seems to be little indication that she’ll pull out of Coachella, but it’s probably safe to assume that her July dates, and possibly the later ones in May, will be cancelled.

CARDI B 2018 TOUR DATES
April 15      Indio, Calif. Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 22      Indio, Calif. Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 28      Washington, DC   Grits & Biscuits Festival
May 4          Dallas, TX        JMBLYA Festival
May 5          Austin, TX        JMBLYA Festival
May 6          Houston, TX    JMBLYA Festival
May 12        Miami, FL    Rolling Loud Music Festival
May 31        Montreal, QC   Olympia de Montreal
July 4          Roskilde, Denmark   Roskilde Festival
July 14         Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands Woo Hah! Festival
July 28          New York, NY  Panorama Festival

CARDI B TOUR WITH BRUNO MARS
September 7   Denver, CO          Pepsi Center
September 8   Denver, CO      Pepsi Center
September 11  St. Paul, MN    Xcel Energy Center
September 15  Detroit, MI      Little Caesars Arena
September 19  Philadelphia, PA   Wells Fargo Center
September 20  Philadelphia, PA   Wells Fargo Center
September 22  Toronto, ON             Air Canada Centre
September 23  Toronto, ON             Air Canada Centre
September 27  Boston, MA          TD Garden
September 28  Boston, MA      TD Garden
October 1        Newark, NJ      Prudential Center
October 2        Newark, NJ      Prudential Center
October 4        Brooklyn, NY   Barclays Center
October 5        Brooklyn, NY   Barclays Center
October 7        Nashville, TN   Bridgestone Arena
October 11      Tulsa, OK        BOK Center
October 14      Dallas, TX       American Airlines Center
October 15      Dallas, TX       American Airlines Center
October 20      Austin, TX       Circuit of the Americas
October 23      Los Angeles, CA   STAPLES Center
October 24      Los Angeles, CA   STAPLES Center
October 26      Los Angeles, CA   STAPLES Center
October 27      Los Angeles, CA   STAPLES Center

 

 

