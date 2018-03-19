Roger Daltrey, LL Cool J to be Honored by We Are Family Foundation

Roger Daltrey CBE, the frontman of The Who, and rapper-actor LL Cool J will be honored by the We Are Family Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Nile Rodgers and dedicated to the vision of a global family.

Daltrey will receive the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award for his ongoing support of charities including Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, of which he is a founder. Previous recipients of the Peacemaker Award include Desmond Tutu, Maya Angelou, Paul Simon and Quincy Jones.

LL Cool J, one of the stars of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and the host and producer of “Lip Sync Battle,” will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work to support literacy for kids and arts programs in schools, as well as for his annual program in Queens, “Jump & Ball,” a five-week athletic and team-building program for young people. Bono, Sting & Trudie Styler and Elton John are among the previous recipients of the award.

We Are Family supports and creates programs that promote cultural diversity, and aims to nurture the talents and idea of young people from around the globe who are changing the world.

The 2018 We Are Family Celebration Gala is set for April 27 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Daltrey, LL Cool J, and Rodgers & CHIC will perform live.