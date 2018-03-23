Watch Marilyn Manson’s Creepy Video for ‘Tattooed in Reverse,’ Featuring Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley

Today Marilyn Manson dropped a characteristically provocative video for the song “Tattooed in Reverse” featuring guest appearances from Courtney Love and Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The clip, which is set in some sort of dystopic hospital, features the pair only briefly, appearing as, er, medical professionals.

The veteran shock-rocker had a challenging rollout for his latest album, last summer’s “Heaven Upside Down.” In September, just days into a tour, he broke a leg in an onstage accident that saw a prop falling on him, in October longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez was accused of rape and dismissed from the band, and in November, on the day after the mass shooting in Texas, Manson turned a fake assault rifle on a crowd in San Bernardino, Calif., which itself suffered a mass shooting in 2015; he later said the incident was “an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement.”

He and the band have soldiered on and will co-headline the 29-date “Twins Of Evil” tour alongside Rob Zombie this summer (dates below).

Twins Of Evil North American Tour Dates:

7/11 – DETROIT, MI – DTE Energy Music Center

7/13 – OSHKOSH, WI – Rock USA Festival *

7/14 – ST. LOUIS, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/15 – CHICAGO, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17 – CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/18 – NOBLESVILLE, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/20 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre

7/21 – BRISTOW, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 – HOLMDEL, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/25 – PITTSBURGH, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

7/26 – TORONTO, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/28 – MONTREAL, QC – Heavy MTL Festival *

7/29 – BANGOR, ME – Impact Music Festival *

8/7 – WANTAGH, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/8 – MANSFIELD, MA – Xfinity Center

8/9 – CAMDEN, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/11 – HARTFORD, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

8/12 – DARIEN LAKE, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8/14 – ATLANTA, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/16 – DALLAS, TX – Starplex Pavilion

8/17 – AUSTIN, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

8/18 – WOODLANDS, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – DENVER, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

8/22 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/24 – CHULA VISTA, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/25 – LAS VEGAS, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/26 – PHOENIX, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

8/28 – CONCORD, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/29 – IRVINE, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

* = Festival