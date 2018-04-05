You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Lorde Cover St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ in Brooklyn

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison Square Garden opening for Pink just an hour before, joined Lorde on acoustic guitar and piano during the quiet segment at the center of the show, which she’s used to play covers relevant to the city in which she’s performing during other stops on the tour: Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” in Chicago, Drake’s “Shot For Me” in Toronto, Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” in Minneapolis. And on Wednesday she brought the themes home in multiple ways, recalling frequently how being back in New York reminded her of making the album, and noting that Antonoff had recorded with several other strong female performers over the past few years: Taylor Swift, Pink, and St. Vincent, whose “New York” the pair covered, to a rapturous response from the crowd.

They also performed some of their own “Hard Feelings” as well as “Liability,” a heart-wrenching ballad from “Melancholy” that Lorde said was the first time they’d ever performed it live.

Late in January, the two performed together during Grammy Week at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit, where they as well as covers of songs by Roy Orbison and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The North American leg of the “Melodrama” tour wraps in Nashville on April 15.

More Music

  • Watch Lorde Cover St. Vincent’s ‘New

    Watch Lorde Cover St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ in Brooklyn

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

  • Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee

    'Despacito' Sets YouTube Record as First Video to 5 Billion Views

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

  • Kris Jenner Kanye West Travis Scott

    Is Kris Jenner Providing Career Guidance to Kanye West and Travis Scott?

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Shares Hit by Selloff Day After IPO, but Stock Rebounds to Close Down 3.2%

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

  • Carrie Underwood Posts New Photo After

    Carrie Underwood Posts New Photo After 'Gruesome' Accident

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

  • Brothers Osborne Portrait Nashvilles New Guard

    Country Music's New Leaders Struggle to Get on Right Side of History

    Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad