Watch Lorde Cover St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ in Brooklyn

Lorde wrote and recorded much of her sophomore album “Melodrama” in New York with bestie/ Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, so it’s hard to imagine that anyone was surprised when she called him onstage during her tour stop at a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Antonoff, who’d performed a set with Bleachers at Madison Square Garden opening for Pink just an hour before, joined Lorde on acoustic guitar and piano during the quiet segment at the center of the show, which she’s used to play covers relevant to the city in which she’s performing during other stops on the tour: Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” in Chicago, Drake’s “Shot For Me” in Toronto, Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” in Minneapolis. And on Wednesday she brought the themes home in multiple ways, recalling frequently how being back in New York reminded her of making the album, and noting that Antonoff had recorded with several other strong female performers over the past few years: Taylor Swift, Pink, and St. Vincent, whose “New York” the pair covered, to a rapturous response from the crowd.

They also performed some of their own “Hard Feelings” as well as “Liability,” a heart-wrenching ballad from “Melancholy” that Lorde said was the first time they’d ever performed it live.

Late in January, the two performed together during Grammy Week at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit, where they as well as covers of songs by Roy Orbison and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The North American leg of the “Melodrama” tour wraps in Nashville on April 15.