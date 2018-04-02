Watch Jay-Z Imitate Eminem and Snoop Dogg in Preview From Letterman’s Netflix Show

If hip-hop fans needed any further incentive to watch Jay-Z’s appearance on David Letterman’s new Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” how about hearing him imitate rappers like Eminem and Snoop Dogg. In a first excerpt from the episode, we see Jay talking with the heavily bearded host about the different factors that make a great rapper: In Snoop’s case it’s his voice, and in Em’s it’s his syncopation — and Jay delivers spot-on imitations of both.

The full episode launches globally on Friday, April 6.

Launched in January with special guest Barack Obama, the show has proven to be a way for Letterman to have things both ways: Still doing a talk show, but just once a month instead of 20 times.

Jay-Z and wife Beyonce will spend several months on their “On the Run II” tour this year, which launches June 6 in the U.K., heads across Europe before moving to North America on July 25, and continuing across the continent before wrapping in Seattle on Oct. 4. While neither artist is necessarily expected to release new material before the tour — Jay dropped an album last summer, Beyonce just under two years ago — and both tour more or less independently of their release schedules, you never know.