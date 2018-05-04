Watch Chantel Jeffries’ Social Media Star-Studded Video for ‘Wait’ (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)

DJ/producer Chantel Jeffries has enlisted a slew of social media luminaries to star in the music video for her new single, “Wait.” Produced and co-written by Jeffries, “Wait” features Migos’ Offset as well as Louisville rapper Vory. The single drops today (May 4) to be followed by Jeffries’ debut EP “Calculated Luck” later this year.

Among those to make appearances in the “home video” style clip are Alissa Violet, Jake Paul, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Olivia Jade, each of whom was filmed singing along to the track.

Jeffries recently joined the roster at Universal Music Group label 10:22 as its first signing. 10:22 pm is helmed by Celine Joshua, who arrived at UMG in February from Sony’s Epic Records.

Said Joshua in announcing Jeffries’ signing: “”I’m thrilled that Chantel has chosen 10:22 pm as her home where we will work to develop new commercial and creative opportunities for our artists and content creators to advance their careers and reach new fans around the world. From the moment I met Chantel, I knew she was a creative force with a unique ear for music, and I’m honored that she’s the first artist to sign to my new label.”

Jeffries recently performed a DJ set at Coachella and boasts co-signs from Diplo and Justin Bieber, among others.