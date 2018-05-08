Watch Anne-Marie Channel Classic NSYNC, Britney Spears Videos in Throwback Clip for ‘2002’

British singer Anne-Marie’s new video for “2002” is a throwback to the era the song’s title evokes, and the clips features loving references to classic clips like Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” and Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” (and, by extension, Blink-182’s 1999 video for “All the Small Things,” which pokes fun at some of those clips).

The clip features Anne-Marie and her love interest moving through scenes, settings and choreography evoking all of those videos. It was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who also helmed Anne-Marie’s video for “Friends,” her tag-team hit with Marshmello, as well as Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s “Love Me Harder.”

The song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran with hitmakers Julia Michaels and Steve Mac, also features backing vocals from Sheeran and Mac and was recorded at London’s Rokstone Studios. It’s a highlight of her debut album “Speak Your Mind,” which came out last week on Warner Bros. Records. The singer, who has previously worked with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul, released her debut EP “Karate” in 2015.

Anne-Marie is currently on tour with Ed Sheeran in the UK and Europe. The two will play four nights at Wembley Stadium in June.