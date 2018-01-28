How to Watch the Grammys Live Stream

The Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha, Pink, and many more.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Cord-cutters can tune into the show using CBS All Access, which allows for a seven-day free trial. Music lovers can also watch the live stream on an iPad and iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4, and Xbox.

If you’re more interested in who wore whom than who won what, CBS’ “Red Carpet Live” special airs an hour before the show. “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, and Keltie Knight will host. E! will also air a red carpet special starting at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Additionally, “Grammys Live From the Red Carpet” will be live-streamed on GRAMMY.com, and The Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page beginning at 12 p.m. PT.

Other performers for the night include Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Ben Platt, Rihanna, and U2. Competing to take home the coveted title of album of the year are Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Bruno Mars. Among other awards, Adele won album of the year, song of the year, and record of the year in 2017.

Newcomer SZA, who is nominated for best new artist with Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, and Julia Michaels, will also perform.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.