The Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha, Pink, and many more.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Cord-cutters can tune into the show using CBS All Access, which allows for a seven-day free trial. Music lovers can also watch the live stream on an iPad and iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4, and Xbox.

If you’re more interested in who wore whom than who won what, CBS’ “Red Carpet Live” special airs an hour before the show. “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, and Keltie Knight will host. E! will also air a red carpet special starting at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Additionally, “Grammys Live From the Red Carpet” will be live-streamed on GRAMMY.com, and The Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page beginning at 12 p.m. PT.

Other performers for the night include Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Ben Platt, Rihanna, and U2. Competing to take home the coveted title of album of the year are Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Bruno Mars. Among other awards, Adele won album of the year, song of the year, and record of the year in 2017.

Newcomer SZA, who is nominated for best new artist with Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, and Julia Michaels, will also perform.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.

More Music

  Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try

    How to Watch the Grammys Live Stream

  MGM Taps Jennifer Hudson for Aretha

    Jennifer Hudson to Play Aretha Franklin In Biopic

  The Nile Rodgers performs at the

    Chic's Nile Rodgers: 'We're the Grateful Dead of Dance Music'

  M Shadows - Avenged SevenfoldAvenged Sevenfold

    Grammy Nominated Band Avenged Sevenfold Skipping Ceremony Because Rock Gets 'No Respect'

  NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27:

    Grammys 2018: Jessie Reyez, Kacey Musgraves, 6lack Highlight Universal Music Showcase

  Lorde performs onstage at the 2018

    Why Isn't 2018 Album of the Year Nominee Lorde Performing at the Grammys?

