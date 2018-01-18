Warner Bros. Records Shuffles PR Heads as New Leadership Settles In

Warner Bros. Records, which is operating under the new leadership of Warner Music worldwide head of recorded music Max Lousada and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson, is bringing in Laura Swanson, previously EVP of media and strategic development at Epic Records. Swanson’s start date at WBR is Monday, Jan. 22.

Swanson’s appointment follows the exit of Liz Morentin, who joined the label in Dec. of 2016 as EVP of communications. She was previously a publicity executive at Dick Clark Productions. Morentin’s last day was Friday, Jan. 12, according to sources.

The arrival of WBR incoming co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck is as yet undetermined, though his hiring was announced in October 2017.

Swanson had previously worked with Corson at A&M Records in Los Angeles and at Arista Records in New York. She has also held positions at Interscope and at Island Def Jam. Throughout her career, Swanson had been closely allied with industry veteran Antonio L.A. Reid. Among their successes were the signings of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey, whose “The Emancipation of Mimi” was a multiplatinum smash for the singer on IDJ in 2005.

At Epic, Swanson helped usher in a successful five-year run for the label, as hip-hop acts like Travis Scott, Future, and DJ Khaled each notched No. 1 albums. She also supervised campaigns for Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony. Swanson exited the Sony Music label in May 2017, days after Reid was relieved of his position as chairman following a sexual misconduct allegation.

Artists on the Warner Bros. roster include Green Day, Michael Buble, Andra Day, Linkin Park and Neil Young. Later this year, the company is moving its west coast operating base from Burbank to downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.