Vince Staples Drops Hot New Song With a Title We Can’t Print (Listen)

Just two days after he launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2 million for him to “shut the f— up forever,” the plot becomes clear: It was part of the launch of his new song, “Get the F— Off My D—.”

“For 2M I agree to do the following,” he tweeted in announcing the campaign. “Move to [Los Angeles suburb] Palmdale – Buy a Honda – Year supply of soups for the homies locked down – Buy a puppy.”

A series of exchanges with fans (and non-fans) and photos of condom’s bearing the new song’s title. ensued. “I’ve seen distaste for my campaign from all over the world,” he wrote in one. “Luckily we do accept most forms of currency. ”

The lyric recalls the chorus of the first song from his most recent album, “Big Fish Theory,” which was previewed with the song “BagBak” and its chorus “Tell the government to suck a d—, because we on now.”

The new song’s lyrics reference the outspoken and often-cranky MC’s relationship with the media, among other topics.

“Yeah, I ain’t taking no more calls, might think ’bout calling it quits

Press is trying to block my blessings, no more talking to Vince

NPR and XXL, man, I can’t tell which is which

Missed the mark, I think my label need a marketing switch.”

Staples is currently on tour with Tyler, the Creator.