Victoria Parker Exits Oath Studios for EVP Position at MSG Productions

Variety Staff

March 2, 2018: Victoria Parker head shot.
CREDIT: Rebecca Taylor/MSG Photos

Victoria Parker has been named executive VP of MSG Productions. She joins the company from Verizon’s Oath Studios, where she served as head of creative strategy.

In her new position, Parker will oversee all aspects of MSG’s productions business, including the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and will work with MSG’s marketing and sales executives on the company’s theatrical productions.

MSG properties include New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston.  The TAO Group, whose dining and nightlife brands include Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal, is also under the MSG umbrella.

At Oath, Parker worked her relationships within the entertainment industry to drive content creation and programming for mobile-only entertainment services. Prior to Verizon, Parker spent 10 years at The Weinstein Company where she served as vp of corporate affairs and senior vp of theatrical productions. Among her credits was as an executive producer on “12-12-12,” the benefit concert held at MSG that raised more than $50 million for the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Said Parker: “MSG is home to some of the most powerful and beloved brands in all of entertainment, and I’m deeply honored to be given this unique opportunity to build and grow such a valuable entity.”

