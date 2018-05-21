UTA Signs Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Randy Jackson

United Talent Agency has signed music industry executive and television personality Randy Jackson, the agency announced Monday. Jackson is known for his personal endeavors as a bassist and producer, as well as for his 13-season stint as an original judge on “American Idol,” alongside Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell.

Jackson and the original “Idol” team received five consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding reality/competition program from 2003 to 2007. Behind the camera, the music mogul started his own artist-management firm and production company Dream Merchant 21 Entertainment, which has produced TV series like MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew.”

On the music side, Jackson has collaborated with several high-profile artists, including Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Keith Richards, Journey, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Garcia, and Bob Weir. His efforts on both singular tracks and records amounts to more than 1,000 gold and platinum plaques and more than 200 million albums sold worldwide.

Jackson was the longest-running original judge on “American Idol,” surviving not only Cowell and Abdul, but also short-term panelists Kara DioGuardi, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj, who came and went through “Idol’s” infamous revolving door of judges in the competition show’s more recent seasons.