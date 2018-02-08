Universal Music Publishing Group Signs Carly Simon to Global Admin Deal

Singer and songwriter Carly Simon, whose hits include “You’re So Vain,” “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be,” and “Let the River Run” from the movie “Working Girl,” has signed a global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company announced today. The deal covers Simon’s song catalog as well as music published by Simon’s C’est Music and Quakenbush Music Ltd.

Said UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson: “Both as an iconic songwriter and heroine of the heart, Carly has been a huge influence on my life musically. From my generation to my daughter’s, her music continues to be a source of inspiration and emotional resonance for people around the world. UMPG is thrilled to welcome her to our world-class family of songwriters. We look forward to creating outstanding opportunities that support her legacy and introduce her songs to new fans worldwide.”

Simon is a three-time Grammy winner and an Academy Award winner for best original song in 1989.