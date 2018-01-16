Universal Music Publishing Group, Disney Music Publishing Agreement Expands to U.K., Continental Europe

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is expanding its business relationship with Disney Music Publishing (DMP) to additional territories including the United Kingdom, Ireland, continental Europe, Israel and countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

DMP is the music publishing division of The Disney Music Group (DMG) and is comprised of 34 individual publishing companies holding worldwide rights to such songs as “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from “Lion King,” as well as Disney classics like “It’s A Small World” and “Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins.”

In addition, DMP publishes work by artists signed to Disney Music Group, like country singer Tyler Farr, and has interest in seven songs on Chance the Rapper’s “Coloring Book” album.

UMPG and DMP’s publishing interests first aligned in 2004 through a Southeast Asia sub-publishing agreement. Today, UMPG administers DMP’s music publishing catalogs in South East Asia, and many territories in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

Said DMG president Ken Bunt: “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with UMPG into Europe and beyond. Their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit make for the perfect match for Disney Music Publishing,”

“Disney is home to one of the most iconic catalogs in history, one that spans cultures, generations and genres,” added Jody Gerson, UMPG CEO and global chairman. “We are honored to expand our global collaboration with Disney and we look forward to developing outstanding creative opportunities that build on the company’s outstanding legacy.”