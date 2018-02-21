Universal Music Enterprises Names Vince Szydlowski EVP of Commercial Sales

Universal Music Enterprises has named Vince Szydlowski executive vp of commercial sales. He joins the catalog giant from Capitol Music Group, where he served as senior vp of label sales and worked on campaigns for Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Niall Horan, and Beck, among others. He held the position of national Sales for Universal Music Group Distribution (UMGD) for seven years prior to landing at CMG.

Szydlowski reports to Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of UMe, and will oversee the company’s commercial business, working across all Universal Music Group labels to maximize opportunities for a vast music catalog. Said Resnikoff: “Vince brings to UMe years of sales and commercial experience along with and a wealth of music knowledge and an innovative and creative spirit. These attributes make him the ideal candidate to lead our team and develop and implement new strategies across the many platforms in the ever-changing commercial landscape.”