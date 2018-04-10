Universal Music Dominates Albums Chart With 8 of Top 10

In what may be a record, Universal Music Group dominated this week’s U.S. albums chart with 80% of the Top 10: According to Nielsen Soundscan, the top four albums are all Universal’s, as are 8 of the top 10.

The feat comes largely thanks to three big debuts this week: The Weeknd’s “My Dear Melancholy,” EP at No. 1; Rich the Kid’s “The World Is Yours” at No. 2; and Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” at No. 4. Several of the company’s multiple labels are represented in the tally: The Weeknd and Post Malone (at No. 8) are on Republic, Rich the Kid and the “Black Panther” soundtrack (at No. 6) on Interscope, XXXTentacion and Migos (at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively) with Capitol Music Group, Musgraves on Universal Nashville, and Logic (on Def Jam) at No. 10.

Not for nothing, UMG also holds down No. 11 and No. 15 with Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar, both on Interscope. The label also has the top album and single for the first quarter of 2018: Migos’ “Culture II” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

UMG chief Lucian Grainge celebrated the feat with in a memo to the company’s staff:

Dear Colleagues,

UMG’s artists and labels once again have demonstrated a remarkable level of success.

This week, UMG accounts for eight of the Top 10 albums and all of the four top chart positions on the Billboard 200.

That alone would be enviable, however, what makes today’s results even more impressive is the breadth of our labels behind those albums: Republic; Interscope; Capitol; Caroline; Universal Music Group Nashville; and Def Jam.

As I’ve said before, charts are but snapshots of achievement, yet, when you look at the entire first quarter of the year, UMG had both the No. 1 album (Migos’ “Culture II”) and the No. 1 track (Drake’s “God’s Plan”).

One more thing is clear: without your passion and dedication, our ability to consistently achieve these types of results wouldn’t be possible.

Congratulations,

Lucian