U2, Cranberries Producer Pay Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

Tributes to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on Monday of undisclosed causes, poured in throughout the day. Fellow Irish icons U2 remembered the singer, writing on the group’s Instagram account:

““The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of a voice – she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’.” Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry.”

Producer Stephen Street, who worked on nearly every Cranberries recording as well as with Blur and the Smiths, penned a tribute that appeared in Rolling Stone.

“I first met Dolores when she was barely out of her teenage years at a show the Cranberries were playing at the Marquee club in London. Island Records had asked me to go along to see if I would be interested in working with them on recording their debut album. Dolores was so nervous, she spent most of the gig singing sideways-on to the audience, unable to look the crowd in the eye,” he writes. “However, there was something special there that captivated me and I agreed to go into the studio with them to see what we could create.

“The fruit of our labours was the album ‘Everybody Else Is Doing it Why Can’t We?’ and the subsequent singles including ‘Dreams’ and ‘Linger.’ Whilst making the record I could see Dolores and the boys in the band grow in confidence but nothing could prepare me for the difference I saw in her character 9 months after the release when the band had been gigging nonstop on the road in America and Europe.

“The shrinking ‘wall flower’ had been replaced with a strong determined front person who could now look the audience in the eye and say ‘look at me, listen to me’. The transformation was incredible to say the least.

“Dolores gave so much of herself at the gigs and continued to do so over the next decade or so. Perhaps she could have tempered her behavior and been more measured but that wasn’t her way. She was a little firebrand that kept everybody on their toes and when she got it ‘right’ in the studio with her vocal performances, the session would come alight.

“Now she is gone… She leaves behind a family and friends.

“Not least three ‘special’ friends who were with her in the Cranberries. A band that truly worked so very hard to achieve their well deserved magnificent heights of success across the globe.

“My thoughts are with her family and Noel, Mike and Fergal. We all benefited from knowing her and being in her presence. RIP my Irish Songbird.

Stephen Street, 15 Jan 2018, London”