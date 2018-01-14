‘SNL’ Lil Pump Parody ‘Tucci Gang’ Stars Sam Rockwell as ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Actor (Watch)

Jem Aswad

Sam Rockwell played “Devil Wears Prada” actor Stanley Tucci and Pete Davidson showed off his hip-hop bona fides in “SNL”’s dead-on parody of Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” video called — you guessed it — “Tucci Gang.”

The lyrics include references to his marriage to Felicity Blunt and a comical rundown of his films — “Some of you don’t know the know, that’s that guy from the Hunger Games. Transformer: The Last Knight, Beauty and the Beast and Spotlight.” The track’s best line? “I got mad respect for his range, he should’ve Dr. Strange/ The Devil Wears Prada was sick! If you don’t like Stan, you’re a dick.”

The clip’s timing works out well for Lil Pump: News broke earlier this week that the 17-year-old Miami rapper is entertaining multi-million-dollar offers after his contract with Warner Bros. was declared invalid because it was signed when he was a minor. While reports say the offers are between $8 million and $12 million, there’s a good chance those numbers just went up — and Pump didn’t have to do a thing.

Watch “Tucci Gang” below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC.

