‘SNL’ Lil Pump Parody ‘Tucci Gang’ Stars Sam Rockwell as ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Actor (Watch)

Sam Rockwell played “Devil Wears Prada” actor Stanley Tucci and Pete Davidson showed off his hip-hop bona fides in “SNL”’s dead-on parody of Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” video called — you guessed it — “Tucci Gang.”

The lyrics include references to his marriage to Felicity Blunt and a comical rundown of his films — “Some of you don’t know the know, that’s that guy from the Hunger Games. Transformer: The Last Knight, Beauty and the Beast and Spotlight.” The track’s best line? “I got mad respect for his range, he should’ve Dr. Strange/ The Devil Wears Prada was sick! If you don’t like Stan, you’re a dick.”

The clip’s timing works out well for Lil Pump: News broke earlier this week that the 17-year-old Miami rapper is entertaining multi-million-dollar offers after his contract with Warner Bros. was declared invalid because it was signed when he was a minor. While reports say the offers are between $8 million and $12 million, there’s a good chance those numbers just went up — and Pump didn’t have to do a thing.

Watch “Tucci Gang” below:

