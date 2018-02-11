Troy Blakely, Head of Music at APA, Dies at 68

Troy Blakely, head of music and managing partner at Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), has died. He was 68.

Blakely was a 25-year veteran of APA, joining the agency in 1994 and focusing on a roster of rock acts. He was named head of music in 1998, partner in 2002, and managing partner in 2005.

At APA, Blakely’s clients included Fleetwood Mac, Robert Plant, Judas Priest, Boston, Bret Michaels, Heart, The Go-Go’s, Lenny Kravitz, Whitesnake, Zakk Wylde, Ratt, Cinderella, and Lita Ford, among others.

Born and raised outside of Detroit, Michigan, Blakely played music as a teen with several local bands. He later dropped out of college to become the tour manager for Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels, a group that in 1969 was managed by Creem magazine owner Barry Kramer.

Blakely later moved to New York City, where he worked with Johnny Winter, and joined DMA (Diversified Management Agency) in 1972 taking on Ted Nugent, Iggy and the Stooges, MC5, Tim Buckley, Sammy Hagar, and Triumph as clients.

A move to Los Angeles coincided with Blakely joining Magna Artists in 1981 and soon after, ICM, which would relocate him back to New York in 1986. The ’80s into the ’90s were a particularly fruitful time for Blakely as his roster grew to include such star acts of the day as Faith No More, Alice In Chains and The Black Crowes. Blakely also signed Rush, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In joining APA in 1994, and bringing with him an impressive artist roster, Blakely quickly ascended to become a key member of the agency’s executive ranks.

“All of us at APA are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and partner, Troy Blakely,” said Jim Gosnell, President and CEO of APA. “We will be forever grateful for the numerous contributions he made to the success of our company over the past 25 years. He will be dearly missed.”

Troy Blakely is survived by his beloved wife Kelly Blakely, parents Grace and Albert Blakely, sister Bonnie and Mike Bellanger, brother Tim and Josie Blakely, and his dog, Rocko.

Funeral services will be private, with a memorial planned for a later date.