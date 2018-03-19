You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trey Songz, Accused of Domestic Violence, Turns Himself In

By
Variety Staff

Trey Songz arrested
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Singer Trey Songz is facing a felony domestic violence charge and surrendered to LAPD on Monday, March 19. Songz is accused of physically striking Andrea Buera at a Hollywood Hills party during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Buera filed a police report and went to the hospital after the alleged incident.

Represented by attorney Shawn Holley, Songz posted a $50,000 bond.

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support.”

Buera is represented by Lisa Bloom and earlier this month asked a judge for a restraining order against the 33-year-old Songz (real name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson).

According to TMZ, Songz was booked at 6 a.m Pacific time, the same time he tweeted to his 13.8 million followers that he is, “being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

