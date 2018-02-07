You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trent Harmon, the ‘Final’ Winner of ‘American Idol,’ Finally Releases New Music

Trent Harmon
CREDIT: Big Machine Label Group

It’s been two years since Trent Harmon was crowned the as the “final” winner of “American Idol” season 15 (its last on Fox), and tonight he is set to finally release the first single from his forthcoming debut album on Big Machine Records.

The song, “You Got ‘Em All,” will first be heard by radio programmers at the Country Radio Seminar which is currently taking place in Nashville.

Produced by Jimmy Robbins, the romantic ballad is co-written by Harmon, Justin Ebach—who was named Songwriter of the Year at the SESAC Nashville Music Awards last November after his song, “Sleep Without You,” was a No. 1 country hit for Brett Young—and Jordan Minton.

The song begins simply with a single piano key,  and features the unique vocal stylings that made Harmon a standout on Idol. Harmon particularly wraps his falsetto around the chorus as he sing, “Yes, I feel like my better days are gone/and I think you got em all.”

The single debuts on iTunes at midnight.

Listen below:

