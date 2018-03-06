You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Travis Scott Exiting Three Six Zero Management (EXCLUSIVE)

The rapper is expected to announce new representation imminently.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis ScottAlexander Wang x Adidas Originals: Launch, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the company partnered with Roc Nation to expand its presence in the U.S.

The parting with Scott is said to be amicable. Gillespie could not be reached for comment and a rep for Scott declined comment.

Scott’s most recent album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” released in 2016, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and yielded the hit song “Goosebumps,” one of the 30 most consumed tracks of 2017, according to Buzz Angle. The 25-year-old Houston native is signed to Epic Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

In recent months, Scott has attracted headlines beyond music as new dad to daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

More Music

  • Travis ScottAlexander Wang x Adidas Originals:

    Travis Scott Exiting Three Six Zero Management (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • Alex Coslov

    Republic Records Taps Ultra's Head of Marketing for VP Position

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies

    Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies at 92

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • Apple Park Visitor Center sign

    Apple Working on High-End Headphones to Compete With Own Beats Brand (Report)

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Remember

    'Remember Me' Songwriter Robert Lopez Becomes First-Ever 'Double EGOT' Winner

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Cracking Down on Users of Hacked Apps Designed to Steal Premium Features

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

  • FOX Oscars After Party

    A Look Inside the 2018 Oscars After-Parties

    Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad