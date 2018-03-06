Travis Scott Exiting Three Six Zero Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Rapper Travis Scott is negotiating an exit from Three Six Zero Management, Variety has learned through multiple sources, and is expected to announce new representation imminently. Scott had been managed by Mark Gillespie whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson. In 2010, the company partnered with Roc Nation to expand its presence in the U.S.

The parting with Scott is said to be amicable. Gillespie could not be reached for comment and a rep for Scott declined comment.

Scott’s most recent album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” released in 2016, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and yielded the hit song “Goosebumps,” one of the 30 most consumed tracks of 2017, according to Buzz Angle. The 25-year-old Houston native is signed to Epic Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

In recent months, Scott has attracted headlines beyond music as new dad to daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.