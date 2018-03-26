Top Hip-Hop Agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser Leave ICM to Join CAA

Top hip-hop agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser have left ICM Partners to join CAA, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety.

The source said that the competition for the bicoastal pair — who work together closely and rep Migos, Future, SZA, Kehlani, SchoolBoy Q, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Anderson.Paak, Chris Brown and others — was fierce, with virtually every major agency in on the action. Ultimately, despite a strong proposal to keep the pair at ICM, they elected to join Rob Light at CAA. Yim is based in Los Angeles while Iser is on the East Coast in New York.

That company is already a hip-hop powerhouse, with Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Logic, Wu-Tang Clan and others.

More to come…