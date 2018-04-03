Tommy Page Scholarship Established for West Orange, NJ, Students

The West Orange Scholarship Fund (WOSF) Board of Trustees announced today the establishment of a permanent endowment in memory of musician and music executive Tommy Page, former publisher of Billboard and a longtime executive at Warner Bros. Records. Page, best known to the public for his 1990 No. 1 single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” died last March at the age of 46.

He was a resident of West Orange with his partner, Charlie Wright, and their three children who currently attend the city’s public schools. The scholarship was founded by his friend and long-time attorney, Mark Levinsohn, and devoted friend and neighbor, Lisa Boymann, “in the hopes of continuing to keep Tommy’s spirit, love of music, and memory alive,” according to an announcement.

The earnings from the Tommy Page permanent endowment will be awarded annually beginning in June to a qualified West Orange High School graduate with an interest in continuing their education in fine arts with a preference in music education or performance. “We are excited to announce this endowment in memory of Tommy Page and thank his friends and family for establishing this tribute to him with the WOSF,” said West Orange Scholarship Fund President Rich Rizzolo. “The West Orange school district has a music program second to none and we believe the district is a perfect match for this scholarship endowment.”

“From a young age, Tommy loved singing and songwriting,” said music attorney Mark Levinsohn, “but as much as he enjoyed exercising his creative skills, he also acknowledged the importance of education. By combining his talent, intelligence, drive and magnetic personality, Tommy achieved remarkable success, both as an artist and as an executive in the music industry.”

Added Lisa Boymann, “Tommy was extraordinarily kind, warm and attentive to all kinds of people. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always humble and compassionate toward others, regardless of his many achievements. Tommy touched many lives and it’s great to know every year a West Orange High School graduate will benefit from a scholarship honoring his memory.” Contributions can be made to the Tommy Page Scholarship endowment by making your checks payable to The West Orange Scholarship Fund, marking Tommy Page in the memo field, and mail to The West Orange Scholarship Fund, c/o Jim Quinn – Treasurer, 23 Witte Place, West Orange NJ 07052.

Alternatively, donors can arrange to make an electronic payment by visiting the Fund’s webpage on the school district’s website: www.woboe.org/domain/303 , look for the donate button right beneath the photo gallery.