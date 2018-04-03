The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, Florence & the Machine to Headline Outside Lands 2018

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and Florence & the Machine will headline the Outside Lands 2018 festival, taking place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 10-12, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill announced today. Other performers include Beck, Bon Iver, Chvrches, Kelela, Daniel Caesar, Tash Sultana and even Huey Lewis & The News.
For the first time, Outside Lands is offering a 3-Day GA & VIP Layaway Plan option, allowing fans to pay for their passes in four installments. 3-Day GA and VIP Regular and Layaway Plan passes will go on sale this Thursday, April 5th at 10am PT, at http://sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA prices start at $375 + fees and and 3-Day VIP prices start at $795 + fees. The festival has sold out in advance the past seven years.
The full lineup appears below.
Florence + The Machine
Future
Beck
ODESZA
Bon Iver
DJ Snake
Portugal. The Man
N.E.R.D
CHVRCHES
James Blake
Jamie xx
Huey Lewis & The News
Illenium
Mac DeMarco
Tycho
Father John Misty
Carly Rae Jepsen
Chromeo
The Internet
Jessie Ware
BØRNS
Gryffin
The Growlers
Tash Sultana
SOB X RBE
Big Gigantic
Broken Social Scene
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Daniel Caesar
Perfume Genius
GoldLink
Chicano Batman
Jessie Reyez
LP
Rex Orange County
Sabrina Claudio
Margo Price
Kelela
Claptone
Mountain Goats
LAUV
Lizzo
Whethan
Smokepurpp
Quinn XCII
Poolside
Bahamas
Cuco
Amen Dunes
Shannon & The Clams
Aquilo
Dermot Kennedy
Pale Waves
Tyler Childers
Lucy Dacus
Mikky Ekko
Olivia O’Brien
Sasha Sloan
Gang Of Youths
Kailee Morgue
Freya Ridings
Caleborate
Durand Jones & The Indications
Nick Mulvey
GoGo Penguin
Jack Harlow
Knox Fortune
Monophonics
Kikagaku Moyo
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Sweet Plot
Dick Stusso