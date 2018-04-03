The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, Florence & the Machine to Headline Outside Lands 2018

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and Florence & the Machine will headline the Outside Lands 2018 festival, taking place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 10-12, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill announced today. Other performers include Beck, Bon Iver, Chvrches, Kelela, Daniel Caesar, Tash Sultana and even Huey Lewis & The News.

For the first time, Outside Lands is offering a 3-Day GA & VIP Layaway Plan option, allowing fans to pay for their passes in four installments. 3-Day GA and VIP Regular and Layaway Plan passes will go on sale this Thursday, April 5th at 10am PT, at http://sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA prices start at $375 + fees and and 3-Day VIP prices start at $795 + fees. The festival has sold out in advance the past seven years.

The full lineup appears below.

The Weeknd

Florence + The Machine

Janet Jackson

Future

Beck

ODESZA

Bon Iver

DJ Snake

Portugal. The Man

N.E.R.D

CHVRCHES

James Blake

Jamie xx

Huey Lewis & The News

Illenium

Mac DeMarco

Tycho

Father John Misty

Carly Rae Jepsen

Chromeo

The Internet

Jessie Ware

BØRNS

Gryffin

The Growlers

Tash Sultana

SOB X RBE

Big Gigantic

Broken Social Scene

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Daniel Caesar

Perfume Genius

GoldLink

Chicano Batman

Jessie Reyez

LP

Rex Orange County

Sabrina Claudio

Margo Price

Kelela

Claptone

Mountain Goats

LAUV

Lizzo

Whethan

Smokepurpp

Quinn XCII

Poolside

Bahamas

Cuco

Amen Dunes

Shannon & The Clams

Aquilo

Dermot Kennedy

Pale Waves

Tyler Childers

Lucy Dacus

Mikky Ekko

Olivia O’Brien

Sasha Sloan

Gang Of Youths

Kailee Morgue

Freya Ridings

Caleborate

Durand Jones & The Indications

Nick Mulvey

GoGo Penguin

Jack Harlow

Knox Fortune

Monophonics

Kikagaku Moyo

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Sweet Plot

Dick Stusso