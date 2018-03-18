The Roots’ SXSW Concert Cancelled Due to ‘Security Concern’

The Roots
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Roots

The Roots cancelled their “Roots and Friends” show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a “security concern” that multiple reports say was a bomb threat.

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam,” show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch said in a statement. “After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.” Rolling Stone reports that it has confirmed the security concern was a bomb threat; Austin Police Department said more information would be made available on Twitter.

In a series of Tweets that were deleted within 20 minutes, Roots drummer Questlove wrote that the cancellation was due to a “severe emergency.”

“Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight,” he wrote. “Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.”

The Roots were scheduled to appear with Ludacris, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Dermot Kennedy and Tank and the Bangas.

 

 

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

    The Roots cancelled their "Roots and Friends" show at the South by Southwest conference on Saturday night due to a "security concern" that multiple reports say was a bomb threat. "Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam," show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch […]

