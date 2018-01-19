Latin Music Venue The Conga Room Taps UTA for 20th Anniversary Initiatives

The Conga Room, a full-service venue specializing in Latin music and cuisine, has tapped United Talent Agency (UTA) to develop initiatives and campaigns related to its 20th anniversary. UTA’s responsibilities will include creating content and developing strategic alliances. In addition, Conga Kids, a nonprofit which engages 6,000 fifth grade students through dance instruction (Salsa, Merengue, Swing, and Tango) is partnering with The UTA Foundation.

Formerly located in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile area, the club opened in 1998 with Celia Cruz headlining and scores of celebrities on hand. In 2008, The Conga Room relocated to L.A. Live in downtown L.A. adjacent to Staples Center.

The venue has hosted events for BET, ESPN and Grammy Awards, among many others. Its owners include Will.i.am, Jimmy Smits, Jennifer Lopez, Paul Rodriguez and Sheila E.

“The Conga Room has been at the heart of Latin music and nightlife in Los Angeles over the past two decades,” said Brad Gluckstein, Conga Room founder. “It has a storied history and has served as a cultural bridge through music. We want to celebrate its legacy and to leverage and amplify the aspirational nature of the brand.”