The Breeders Announce New Album, Drop New Song

The Breeders are making a big splash (badum-bum) in 2018: The group announced their fifth studio album, “All Nerve,” this morning, which arrives on 4AD on March 2. They also dropped the title track as an advance single, which you can hear below, along with the album tracklist and extensive tour dates. The album features Courtney Barnett singing backing vocals on “How at the Summit” and longtime collaborator Steve Albini is involved as well.
The album was recorded with the lineup that created the group’s 1993 hit album “Last Splash”: twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, bassist Josephine Wiggs and drummer Jim Macpherson. The four returned to the stage in 2013 to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary and, according to a press release, have been “quietly” working on new material since then.
The group, which splintered in the wake of “Last Splash,” released an album and EP in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Deal, a founding member of the Pixies, also took part in that group’s reunion from 2004 until 2013.
“All Nerve” tracklist:
Nervous Mary
Wait in the Car
All Nerve
MetaGoth
Spacewoman
Walking with the Killer
Howl at the Summit
Archangel’s Thunderbird
Dawn: Making an Effort
Skinhead #2
Blues at the Acropolis
Tour dates:
North America
06 April – LOS ANGELES, CA, Theatre at Ace Hotel
07 April – SANTA ANA, CA, The Observatory
08 April – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Masonic
10 April – PORTLAND, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11 April – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom
13 April – SEATTLE, WA, Showbox SoDo
15 April – BOISE, ID, Knitting Factory
16 April – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, The Grand at The Complex
18 April – DENVER, CO, Ogden Theater
19 April – ALBUQUERUE, NM, Sunshine Theater
21 April – AUSTIN, TX, Emo’s
22 April – DALLAS, TX, House Of Blues
23 April – HOUSTON, TX, House Of Blues
25 April – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Iron City
26 April – NASHVILLE, TN, Cannery Ballroom
28-29 April – CINCINNATI, OH, Homecoming Festival
30 April – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel
02 May – PORT CHESTER, NY, Capitol Theater
04 May – BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues
05 May – MONTREAL, QC, Corona Theater
06 May – TORONTO, ON, Phoenix Concert Theater
08 May – CHICAGO, IL, Vic Theater
09 May – MILWAUKEE, WI, The Rave
11 May – KANSAS CITY, MO, The Truman
13 May – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, First Avenue
Europe
27 May – DUBLIN, Vicar Street
28 May – EDINBURGH, Liquid Room
29 May – LEEDS, Stylus
30 May – LONDON, Roundhouse
02 June – COGNAC, Westrock
05 June – FERRARA, Cortile Estense
06 June – MILAN, Santeria
26 June – HELSINKI, Tavastia
28 June – STOCKHOLM, Gruna Lund
03 July – HAMBURG, Fabrik
04 July – COLOGNE, Gloria
10 July – BRISTOL, Academy
11 July – BIRMINGHAM, Institute
13 July – MANCHESTER, Ritz