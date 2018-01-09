The Breeders Announce New Album, Drop New Song

The Breeders are making a big splash (badum-bum) in 2018: The group announced their fifth studio album, “All Nerve,” this morning, which arrives on 4AD on March 2. They also dropped the title track as an advance single, which you can hear below, along with the album tracklist and extensive tour dates. The album features Courtney Barnett singing backing vocals on “How at the Summit” and longtime collaborator Steve Albini is involved as well.

The album was recorded with the lineup that created the group’s 1993 hit album “Last Splash”: twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, bassist Josephine Wiggs and drummer Jim Macpherson. The four returned to the stage in 2013 to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary and, according to a press release, have been “quietly” working on new material since then.

The group, which splintered in the wake of “Last Splash,” released an album and EP in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Deal, a founding member of the Pixies, also took part in that group’s reunion from 2004 until 2013.

“All Nerve” tracklist:

Nervous Mary

Wait in the Car

All Nerve

MetaGoth

Spacewoman

Walking with the Killer

Howl at the Summit

Archangel’s Thunderbird

Dawn: Making an Effort

Skinhead #2

Blues at the Acropolis

Tour dates:

North America

06 April – LOS ANGELES, CA, Theatre at Ace Hotel

07 April – SANTA ANA, CA, The Observatory

08 April – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Masonic

10 April – PORTLAND, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11 April – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom

13 April – SEATTLE, WA, Showbox SoDo

15 April – BOISE, ID, Knitting Factory

16 April – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, The Grand at The Complex

18 April – DENVER, CO, Ogden Theater

19 April – ALBUQUERUE, NM, Sunshine Theater

21 April – AUSTIN, TX, Emo’s

22 April – DALLAS, TX, House Of Blues

23 April – HOUSTON, TX, House Of Blues

25 April – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Iron City

26 April – NASHVILLE, TN, Cannery Ballroom

28-29 April – CINCINNATI, OH, Homecoming Festival

30 April – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

02 May – PORT CHESTER, NY, Capitol Theater

04 May – BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues

05 May – MONTREAL, QC, Corona Theater

06 May – TORONTO, ON, Phoenix Concert Theater

08 May – CHICAGO, IL, Vic Theater

09 May – MILWAUKEE, WI, The Rave

11 May – KANSAS CITY, MO, The Truman

13 May – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, First Avenue

Europe

27 May – DUBLIN, Vicar Street

28 May – EDINBURGH, Liquid Room

29 May – LEEDS, Stylus

30 May – LONDON, Roundhouse

02 June – COGNAC, Westrock

05 June – FERRARA, Cortile Estense

06 June – MILAN, Santeria

26 June – HELSINKI, Tavastia

28 June – STOCKHOLM, Gruna Lund

03 July – HAMBURG, Fabrik

04 July – COLOGNE, Gloria

10 July – BRISTOL, Academy

11 July – BIRMINGHAM, Institute

13 July – MANCHESTER, Ritz