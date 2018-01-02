Taylor Swift Has Year’s Top-Selling Album; Streaming Hits Record High in 2017

Record streaming numbers led to a 12.8% rise in music consumption, the third consecutive year of growth for the music industry, according to the latest findings from BuzzAngle Music, slated for release on Jan. 3.

Audio stream consumption was the major reason for the promising results, with a 50.3% increase to a record 377 billion streams, 127 billion more than in 2016. Subscription streams are now at 80% of total audio streams, up from 76% in 2016.

Both album sales and song sales continued to decline, 14.6% and 23.2%, respectively, but physical sales declined only 7%, thanks in large part to vinyl sales that continued their growth with an increase of 20.1% over 2016 and now comprises 10.4% of all physical album sales.

Other highlights of the report:

● There were more than twice as many streams on any given day during 2017 (daily average of 1.67 billion) then there were song downloads for the entire year (563.7 million).

● Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” was the top album, with 2,645,600 total project consumption units.

● There were only two albums to break 1 million pure album sales during 2017: Taylor Swift’s 1,899,772 sales of “Reputation” made it the leader in this category, followed by Sheeran, with 1,042,255 album sales.

● The top-selling vinyl album of the year was Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix V. 1 with 64,175 sales.

● Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” the most streamed song of the year, broke the billion mark for the first time, followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” with 979.3 million streams.

● Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE” was the most audio-streamed song with more than 555.2 million streams.

● There were 16 songs that were streamed more than 500 million times in 2017, compared to six in 2016 and two in 2015.

● There were 383 songs that streamed more than 100 million times in 2017 compared to 226 songs in 2016 and 111 songs in 2015.

● The top 1,000 streamed songs in 2017 accounted for 122.2 billion streams, an increase of 33% over 2016’s top 1,000 streamed songs (91.8 billion).

● Consistent with last year, 70%+ of the top 1,000 streamed songs in 2017 were either in the Urban or Pop genre.

● 50% of the top 1,000 streamed songs were Urban songs (Rap/Hip-Hop at 40% and R&B at 10%).

● Drake was the most streamed artist with 6 billion, the second year in a row that he broke that mark in one year. He is the only artist to have more than 6 billion in one year. The next closest was Future with 4.2 billion streams.

● The Rock genre (22.2% of total) was the top genre in terms of total album consumption, Rap/Hip Hop and Pop followed with 17.5% and 17.2% respectively. Latin was the top-growing genre, gaining 23% versus 2016.

● Once again, Hip-Hop/Rap (20.9%) was the top genre in terms of total song consumption, with Rock close behind with 19.8% share.

● 29.3% of all album sales in 2017 were from the Rock genre with more than 43 million sales. 19.7% were Pop titles, 14.1% were Urban albums (Hip-Hop/Rap and R&B) and 12% were Country albums.

● 54% of vinyl albums sold in 2017 were from the Rock genre. 14.4% were Pop titles and 13.4% were Urban titles.

● 23% of song sales in 2017 were titles from the Rock genre, 22.2% were Urban songs, 21.9% were Pop and 12.6% were Country songs.

● Deep Catalog titles, those released more than three years ago, accounted for 51% of all album sales in 2017 and 54% for physical album sales. For vinyl sales that figure jumps to 63% and for video streams, it is 59%.

● New titles, less than eight weeks old, represented only 9% of all streams, but more than 21% of album sales.

● Total on-demand streams broke the two billion mark for a single day for the first time on April 21, 2017.

● Audio on-demand streams broke the one billion mark on a single day for the first time on February 3, 2017, with 1.01 billion.

● The single day for the most audio on-demand streams in 2017 was December 15 with 1,383,099,642 streams.

● The week of January 27 was the first time that the combined audio and video streams surpassed 10 billion. The weekly average for combined audio and video streams in 2017 was 11.45 billion.

● The week of December 15 was the largest streaming week of the year with a combined audio/video total of 14.2 billion. This same week marked the first-time total streams reached 14 billion for a single week.