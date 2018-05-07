Taylor Swift Treats Arizona Foster Kids to Private Concert

Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance.

The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was first reported by People.

“Literally the best night of our lives!!,” wrote one mother Kelli Dillon, explaining, “We were invited to a private concert by Taylor Swift herself! Us along with 2,000 other foster and adoptive families were invited by Taylor personally and man was it incredible!! She performed her entire tour set (a full 2 hour concert) and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her! I feel like the whole night was a dream, but all I have to say is @taylorswift you are one of the most genuine and kind human beings ever! Thank you for your generosity.” She also shared photos of she and her children holding autographed copies of Swift’s “Reputation” album, which was released in November.

Another mother, Abbi Williams, posted a group photo of her children posing with Swift on stage, along with signed covers of “Reputation.” “Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans,” she wrote in the post.

While in Arizona for her first tour dates, Swift also visited an 8-year-old burn victim who had reached out to the singer on social media, telling her that she was supposed to attend her show but was unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries, according to AZCentral.com.

The “Reputation” stadium tour, which runs through November, will feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as openers.