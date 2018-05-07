Taylor Swift Treats Arizona Foster Kids to Private Concert

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on in Houston, TexasTaylor Swift Performs at Super Saturday Night 2017, Houston, USA - 4 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance.

The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was first reported by People.

“Literally the best night of our lives!!,” wrote one mother Kelli Dillon, explaining, “We were invited to a private concert by Taylor Swift herself! Us along with 2,000 other foster and adoptive families were invited by Taylor personally and man was it incredible!! She performed her entire tour set (a full 2 hour concert) and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her! I feel like the whole night was a dream, but all I have to say is @taylorswift you are one of the most genuine and kind human beings ever! Thank you for your generosity.” She also shared photos of she and her children holding autographed copies of Swift’s “Reputation” album, which was released in November.

Another mother, Abbi Williams, posted a group photo of her children posing with Swift on stage, along with signed covers of “Reputation.” “Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans,” she wrote in the post.

While in Arizona for her first tour dates, Swift also visited an 8-year-old burn victim who had reached out to the singer on social media, telling her that she was supposed to attend her show but was unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries, according to AZCentral.com.

The “Reputation” stadium tour, which runs through November, will feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as openers.

More Music

  • WME logo

    Andrew Colvin and Adam Voith Join WME

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW

    Taylor Swift Treats Arizona Foster Kids to Private Concert

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • Roger Vorce Dead

    Roger Vorce, Agency for the Performing Arts Co-Founder, Dies at 88

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • G-Eazy ‘Grateful & Blessed to Be

    G-Eazy ‘Grateful & Blessed to Be Free’ After Drug and Assault Arrest

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group Sells 75% of Its Spotify Shares

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at

    Warner Music Group Posts Solid Second-Quarter Earnings

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

  • Steven Van Zandt and Bruce SpringsteenNew

    Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance at New Jersey Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Ahead of her “Reputation” tour, which kicks off in Arizona tomorrow, Taylor Swift treated some young fans to a special private performance. The singer invited 2000 foster children and adoptive families to attend her final dress rehearsal on Saturday, and some of the fans took to social media to share the experience. The news was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad